Aboitiz scholar is the new President & COO of Visayan Electric



Engr. Raul C. Lucero, an Aboitiz scholar who finished 8th place in the October 1990 Electrical Engineering board examinations, is the new president and chief operating officer of the Visayan Electric Company.

A Professional Electrical Engineer and registered Electronics Engineer, Lucero is an alumnus of the Don Bosco Technical High School and the University of San Jose-Recoletos. He joined AboitizPower in November 1990 through Davao-based utility, Davao Light and Power Company and finished management courses at the Asian Institute of Management.

Lucero was the Vice President for Engineering of the AboitizPower Distribution Utilities before taking on the new assignment in Visayan Electric, which was previously held by Anton Mari G. Perdices, who is now the SVP and COO of AboitizPower Distribution Utilities.

Perdices takes over the position previously held by Jim Aboitiz, who is now the EVP and COO of AboitizPower.