NCHP: Respect the national anthem

Show respect for the National Anthem, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) warned on Thursday, as it called out Filipino-American internet sensation Bretman Rock for twerking to “Lupang Hinirang” in a video that resurfaced on social media.

The NHCP said it had received complaints about Rock’s video, which violated Republic Act No. 8491, or The Flag Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

“When the National Anthem is being played … as a sign of respect, all persons shall stand at attention (and) execute a salute by placing their right palm over their chests,” the NHCP said, citing the Heraldic Code which also prohibits singing or playing the anthem “for mere recreation, amusement or entertainment purposes.”

Violators face a fine ranging from P5,000 to P20,000, or imprisonment of not more than one year.

The National Anthem, however, can be played during international competitions when the Philippines is the host or has a representative, and during national and local competitions.The video showed Rock lip-syncing the National Anthem, with one hand placed on his chest. He then started making hand gestures and doing the chest pop, after which he started twerking to the song.