26 contingents in Sinulog 2020, grand parade to end at 7 p.m.

By: Delta Derycka C. Letigio - Reporter/CDN Digital | January 04,2020 - 11:21 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Grand Parade is expected to end at 7 p.m. on January 19, 2020 with only 26 contingents dancing along the 6.5-kilometer route.

The 26 contingents in the list consist of 10 contingents from Cebu City barangays. These are Barangays Guadalupe, Basak San Nicolas, Labangon, Cambinocot, Budlaan, Kinaiyahan, Sapangdaku, Mabolo, San Nicolas Proper, and Inayawan.

There are six contingents from Cebu Province: Carcar City, Talisay City, Ginatilan, Bogo City, Lapu-Lapu City and Toledo City.

Seven contingents will come from neighboring provinces including the Sinanduloy Cultural Troop of Tangub City, La Castellanas and Santa Catalina of Negros Oriental, Bacolod City and San Carlos City of Negros Occidental, Panglao of Bohol, and Borongan City of Eastern Samar.

A guest contingent from South Korea, who participated in 2019, will come back to join the 2020 parade.

Elmer “Jojo” Labella, the executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI), said the number of contingents this year is aligned with the limit set by Mayor Edgardo Labella on the number of participating contingents.

Jojo Labella said Mayor Labella has directed the SFI to make sure that the number of contingents performing in the grand parade should not exceed 30.

The contingents will perform under the Sinulog-based and free interpretation categories.

In 2019, there were 27 contingents and the parade ended at 8 p.,.

“Gamay lang ato contingents kay mao may gusto sa atong mayor. Para pud dali mahuman atong Sinulog,” said Jojo.

(We have less contingents because that is what our mayor wants so that we will end early.)

In previous statements, Labella said he wants the Sinulog to end early because extending the hours means spending more resources for the city. He said participants and security personnel will also be exhausted. / celr