Eldest son helps mother give birth in Cebu home

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bowen Suico, 20, was in deep slumber when his younger sister, Blair, roused him from his sleep.

His mother, Maria Glenda, was in labor and the baby’s head was already visible in the birth canal.

His mother was not supposed to give birth until the second week of January 2020.

Bowen immediately ran to his mother’s room to see what he can do to help.

Maria Glenda, a nurse, then told Bowen to help her give birth to the baby.

She instructed Bowen on what to do.

He was nervous but tried to keep his cool especially when his mother calmly instructed him on how he can help her deliver the baby.

“My mother is a nurse… she instructed me on how to do deliver the baby safely. I was shaking,” recalls Suico, who is taking information technology at the University of Cebu Banilad.

Bowen hurriedly put on a pair of surgical gloves and then safely helped deliver his brother out of his mother’s womb.

“My mother was giving me instructions on how to suction the baby’s mouth and nose. My mother handed me a nasal aspirator or suction and I started suctioning. My mother then told me to clean the baby as she handed me the gauze,” says Suico.

His hands were still covered in blood when he welcomed his new baby brother, Bjenz, to the mortal world.

Everything happened so fast, he says.

The midwife from Barangay Talamban arrived and took over the birthing process.

“She (midwife) was the one who cut the cord and took the placenta out. She brought my baby brother and mother to the health center for newborn care,” adds Suico.

On January 2, Bowen shared his once-in-a-lifetime experience on Twitter.

He said it was the best way to start his year.

Baby Bjenz is a healthy boy who weighs 5.6 pounds.

Good job, Kuya Bowen and welcome to the beautiful world, Baby Bjenz! / celr