Ginatilan mayor: DILG’s unclear process, case filed are frustrating

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) evaluation of road clearing operations for local government units (LGUs) is unfair and frustrating.

This was the statement of Ginatilan Mayor Michael Dean Cinco, who is the first Cebu mayor to be charged for gross misconduct and negligence for failing to comply with the mandate of DILG for road clearing in his town.

Cinco said that when they received the initial results of 50 percent compliance after the October 6, 2019 evaluation, they immediately worked on the areas needing improvement.

He said they submitted an explanation after the first assessment, but they were surprised when the charges were filed on January 3, 2020.

“Nafrustrate ko. Dili na lang nuon ta ganahan motrabaho kay bisag amo nang gisunod ilang gusto, kani gihapon nahitabo. Nasayang ang effort sa tanang taga Ginatilan kay community effort baya ni,” said Cinco.

(I am frustrated. I no longer want to work because even if we followed their directives, this happened. The efforts of the town community was wasted.)

The mayor said the process left little chance for appeal from the LGUs and is an unfair treatment to those who improved after the assessment.

He also said that the DILG did not visit Ginatilan after the first assessment or after they submitted their explanation.

“We should have been given another chance,” he said.

Cinco said they were still considering on how to deal with the case since they had yet to receive the summons of the Ombudsman.

Nonetheless, he will face the charges.

The mayor encouraged the DILG to reevaluate the towns they had charged for negligence before pursuing the case.

DILG said that another mayor in Cebu might also face charges for failure to comply with the road clearing, but the DILG had not reveal the LGU pending review. /dbs