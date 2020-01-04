Cebu CLO set to release P5M to barangays, who failed to submit liquidation reports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) is preparing to release the P5 million financial assistance to barangays that cannot yet provide their liquidation of expenses of the previous financial assistance.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, City Legal officer, said in a text message to CDN Digital that a five-lawyer team had been formed to look into the release of the funds to those barangays with unliquidated expenses.

This after Mayor Edgardo Labella ordered the release of the financial assistance to barangays even to those without liquidations especially if this was due to previous administration’s failure to complete their liquidation report.

“The barangay captains assumed office with a concern of unliquidated cash advances from the barangay captain whom they either replaced or succeeded. Upon the instruction of the mayor, the P5 million assistance has to be released to them without delay,” said Gealon.

Read more: Labella okays release of financial assistance of barangays, but …

He said the mayor had been serious in releasing the assistance considering that this would be used in addressing the garbage woes of the city in compliance with Republic Act No. 9003 or “The Ecological Solid Waste Management Act,” and among other standing laws and regulations.

He said once the process has been smoothed out, then they could begin to distribute the P5 million to the barangays with unliquidated expenses.

Labella said recently that the P5 million was to be released across the board — regardless of what political parties the barangay officials are affiliated with.

Those whose liquidation are not complete may submit an affidavit of undertaking as a promise that they will complete all the necessary requirements.

The mayor wants the funds released so the barangays can buy new garbage trucks, which is expected to help improve the collection of garbage in the city. /dbs