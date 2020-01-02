Labella okays release of financial assistance of barangays, but …

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo said he would allow the release of P5 million financial assistance to barangays with incomplete liquidation reports as soon as possible.

However, these barangays must submit an affidavit of undertaking as a promise that they would complete all the necessary requirements.

Labella said the P5 million would be given for the purchase of garbage trucks and efficient collection of garbage in the barangays.

The distribution of the financial assistance is across the board — regardless of what political parties the barangay officials are affiliated with.

However, Labella said that the liquidation was a requirement for transparency in the barangay’s funds.

The mayor said he understood that some issues in the barangays would make it difficult for the current administration to provide a completed liquidation report.

This is due to the unfinished liquidation reports of their predecessors.

Read more: Labella: Previous unliquidated assistance, not politics, delays P5 million aid to barangays

Labella already said in previous statements that current chiefs might file a case against the previous chiefs in the Office of the Ombudsman to demand that they (previous chiefs) complete the reports of their terms.

However, since this process will delay the release of the financial assistance, the affidavit of undertaking will allow the current barangay captains to get the P5 million.

“I order the release to all barangays the P5 million, across the board and if they cannot give a liquidation, an affidavit of undertaking will suffice,” said Labella.

Labella said at least 12 barangay chiefs who were members of the opposition, Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK), had been given their financial assistance.

He ensured the release would be timely regardless of political affiliations of the barangay chiefs. /dbs