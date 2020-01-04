SFI eyes wristbands for entry of Sinulog grandstand instead of tickets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The marketing management of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) plans to use wristbands instead of ordinary tickets for the entry to the grandstand of the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) for the grand showdown of the Sinulog 2020.

Sheen Galupo of the private marketing firm hired by the Sinulog Governing Board (SGB) for the Sinulog activities, said that instead of the usual tickets, the wristband will be harder to counterfeit.

She said that in the past, there had been issues on ticket counterfeiting that had resulted to overseating in the grandstand, which was also a security risk.

The wristbands will have a QR code that can be scanned through a mobile application for the details of the ticket.

SFI marketing said that the tickets would be priced the same as in 2019 ranging from P1,000 to P3,000 depending on the seats.

The bands will be color-coded similar to the past tickets including green, pink, yellow, and, blue.

The closer the seats are to the stage, the higher the price.

The SFI will be posting the price of the tickets soon on their Facebook page as well as how to buy or reserve one.

The tickets will be available at the SFI office at the CCSC.

Galupo said only the grandstand tickets would be using wristbands, as these tickets would be expected to be sold out even before the event.

“It’s easier to see with a wristband who can enter the grandstand and where they should sit based on the color,” she added.

As for the other Sinulog events such as the Sinulog sa Kabataan, Sinulog sa Barangay, and Sinulog sa Palaboy, the tickets will be P100 to P150 each.

The tickets can be bought atthe entrances of the venues.

“We are finalizing the mechanics. We will post all details online,” said Galupo.

The SFI marketing management is also working on making the tickets available to some malls for easier access to the public.|dbs