All set for Labella’s first Mayor Volleyball Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The heat is on for all volleyball players here in Cebu as they prepare for the first Mayor Edgardo Labella Volleyball Cup.

This volleyball cup tournament will happen from January 6-12 at the Cebu City Sports Institute Gymnasium located in Barangay San Nicolas of the city.

Participating teams for the men’s division are USPF, SWU, UC, Fiesta People, Sport Yu, Mischka. While in the women’s division team like USPF, SWU, UC, Harbor Pilot, JK Angeles and Tres Marias for the women’s division.

Yolanda Rizzari, head coach of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation women’s volleyball team, told CDN Digital what this volleyball cup can do to help the team.

“This will help my team to get more experience, and to help for our preparation for our upcoming PRISAA (Private Schools Athletic Association) games next month,” said Rizzari.

Rizzari and the USPF women’s volleyball team placed fourth during the recently concluded Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19.

Prizes for the volleyball tournament are P30,000 for the champions, P20,000 for the second placers, P15,000 for the third placers, P10,000 for the fourth placers and P5,000 as consolation prize. /elb