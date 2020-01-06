DOLE-7 urges employers to implement new minimum wage 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Employers in Central Visayas have to implement the new wage rates that took effect on January 5.

Salome Siaton, regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas, called on employers to implement the new wage rates.

The Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board (RTWPB) had issued two wage orders.

One is for the minimum wage workers while the other order is for the domestic workers or kasambahay in the region.

WATCH: Department of Labor and Employment regional director Salome Siaton reminds employers that the new minimum wage took effect January 5, 2020. | Irene R. Sino Cruz #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Wage Order No. 22 has set the minimum wage for non-agricultural workers at P404 for Class A cities and municipalities; P366 for Class B cities; and P356 for Class C municipalities.

On the other hand agricultural workers and those working in establishments employing less than 10 workers will receive a minimum wage of P394 in Class A areas; P361 in Class B areas; and P351 in Class C areas.

On the other hand, Wage Order No. O2 requires employers to pay domestic workers or kasambahay employed in the Cities and First Class Municipalities P5,000 monthly from the previous P3,000 monthly pay.

Those working in other municipalities, should be paid not less than P4,000 monthly wage, up from from only P2,500.00.

Under the new wage order for domestic workers, employers are once again encouraged to comply with labor laws requirement of enrolling their kasambahay to SSS, Philhealth and PAG-IBIG as well as the workers in the non-agriculture and agricultural sectors.

Workers, who did not get to receive the required minimum wage, could proceed to DOLE and submit a request for assistance (RFA) so the department could take action, Siaton added. /dbs