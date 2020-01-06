Cebu’s LK Go, Gen Nagai start repeat bids in National Stroke Play Championships

Cebu’s Lois Kaye (LK) Go and Gen Nagai, who calls Cebu home, open their respective bids for repeats on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, when the National Stroke Play Championship gets off the ground at the tough-as-nails Langer layout of The Riviera in Silang, Cavite.

Nagai, who nipped Thai Youth Olympics gold medalist Vanchai Luangnitikul in sudden death to clinch the men’s diadem last year, knows that he is in for a tough week with the tournament drawing the finest names in the country and a sprinkling of foreign talent.

Aidric Chan, the reigning Junior World champion, is also entered in the men’s division like Gab Manotoc, Carl Corpus and half of the recent National Doubles champion Ryan Monsalve.

Go, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and a product of the Cebu Country Club junior golf program, will be shooting to win individually for the first time since last year, when she turned back the talented Bianca Pagdanganan and Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul.

Go bucked Bianca Pagdanganan’s backside comeback attempt with clutch par putts in the last two holes, to capture the women’s crown with a 70 that proved enough for a one-shot victory.

Check out CDN Digital’s interview with Go here:

LIVE: The #CDNSportstalk team is with multi-titled Cebuana golfer Lois Kaye “LK” Go, a gold medalist in the recent Southeast Asian Games. If you wanna ask our guest some questions, leave them on the comment section below. Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, December 16, 2019