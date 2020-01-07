Cebu City seeks exemption from ‘clear bag policy’ for senior citizens, parents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens and parents with young children bringing non-transparent bags may be allowed to enter the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu if the request of the Cebu City Government to exempt them from the clear bag policy will be approved by the city police.

Cebu City Councilor David “Dave” Tumulak, chairman of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive committee, said the city government supports the move of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to implement security measures such as the clear bag policy which ensures the safety of the devotees who hear Mass at the Basilica.

But Tumulak said they also understand that the clear bag policy is an inconvenience to senior citizens and parents with young children, who bring along bags containing their necessities during the religious observation.

Tumulak said they will request the CCPO to exempt senior citizens and parents with young children from the clear bag policy.

The policy recently received several criticisms from netizens who described the policy as “too strict.”

Aside from backpacks, which was also prohibited in 2019, purse bags, camera cases, suitcases, printed pattern bags, clear backpacks, diaper bags, duffel bags, fanny packs, and tinted plastic bags are prohibited from entering the Basilica.

Only clear tote bags with a size of 12 inches by 6 inches, small clutch bags not exceeding 6 inches by 5 inches, and clear storage bags up to 1 gallon capacity will be allowed inside the Basilica.

Tumulak, however, emphasized that the decision to exempt senior citizens and parents with your children from bringing non-transparents bags will depend on the CCPO.

“The final decision still lies on the police,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak said the clear bag policy may prevent untoward incidents within the Basilica but other crimes may happen in parking areas where massgoers will leave their bags inside their cars.

To prevent these incidents from happening, Tumulak urged the public to park their cars inside mall parking areas.

He said most malls agreed to allow cars to park their vehicles around their vicinities.

Malls are also allowed to collect parking fees for the duration of the Sinulog festivities.

As the first Novena Mass starts on Thursday, January 9, Tumulak reminded the public that the roads around the Basilica is a no-parking zone.

This is why the public should plan ahead before going to the Basilica, he said.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella urged the public to follow the guidelines of the police for the overall safety of the Santo Niño devotees.

“This is a small suffering to ensure our safety. Let us just follow the police’s guidelines. Checking the bags is standard procedure. We should just follow the directives and if possible, not bring bags at all,” Labella said. / celr