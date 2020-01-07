336K passengers expected to arrive in Cebu during Sinulog week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 336,000 passengers are expected to visit Cebu via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) from January 13 to 18, according to an officer of GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

Avigael Ratcliffe, corporate communication officer of GMCAC, MCIA’s private operator, said this is a 15-percent increase from the passenger traffic of 2019 which totalled 292,812 passengers.

These passengers will come from international and domestic flights with direct and connecting flights to Cebu.

As the airport will be experiencing more passenger traffic between January 13 to 18, Ratcliffe said they will officially launch “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Sinulog 2020” on January 10, Friday, which aims to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Under this Sinulog campaign, the airport operator and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority will heighten security measures and will add more immigration officers for faster and more efficient clearance for travelers in the departure and arrival areas.

Ratcliffe said arriving tourists and returning residents will be given Sinulog kits. Each kit will contain an official Sinulog map, sunscreen, whistle, food and bottled water.

The airport is also working with public and private stakeholders, including the Department of Tourism, for another run of the Balik Cebu campaign, which welcomes returning residents and other balikbayans to Cebu.

The balikbayans are welcomed with leis, songs and performers dancing to the Sinulog beat.

Ratcliffe said GMCAC will also hold a Sinulog dance competition on January 17.

The competition will be participated by different schools from Cebu province. / celr