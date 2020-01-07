Miguel Magpale: ‘We are not bullied by Governor Garcia’

CAMOTES ISLAND, Cebu — “Wala’y panahon nga gidaug-daog mi o gidaug-daug ko.”

(There was never a time that I or our bloc was mistreated.)

This was the statement of Cebu Provincial Board Member Miguel Antonio Almendras Magpale when he spoke to over 1,500 barangay workers of Camotes Island on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Magpale, a member of the minority bloc in the Provincial Board, was in the town of Tudela to witness the distribution of cash incentives for various government personnel.

Barangay health workers, day care workers, nutrition scholars and animal health aides received P4,000 each while barangay tanods (village watchmen) received P3,000 each as cash incentives.

When he was asked to speak during the opening program, Magpale said that all incumbent officials in the provincial government have agreed to set aside politics as they perform their duties until the end of their term in 2022.

“Sukad nga nahuman ang eleksyon, sukad nagkauban ta sa Kapitolyo uban ni Governor Gwen ug Vice Governor Junjun (Davide), wala gyu’y higayon nga gilisud-lisod mi o naay wala gi-aprubar sa administration ni Gov. Gwen,” Magpale said.

Magpale is the son of former vice governor Agnes Magpale who ran against Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in the May 2019 midterm polls.

Garcia won against the older Magpale by over 200,000 votes while Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, who is Magpale’s running mate, won the vice governorship.

Although they are considered as the opposition, Magpale said they were never demeaned or mistreated by the majority of the board members who are allied with Garcia.

Magpale also described Garcia’s administration as “very professional” with an orderly system.

“Ako na gisulti kaninyo aron mahibawo pud mo kung unsa ka professional ug kamaayo ang pagkadala sa administration ni Governor Gwen Garcia karon,” Magpale said.

(I am telling you this so you will know how professional and how good the administration of Governor Gwen Garcia is now.)

Garcia, who spoke after Magpale, said she appreciated Magpale’s remarks and also vowed to deliver public services to all Cebuanos regardless of political affiliation. / celr