CODI awaits Camotes doctor blamed for baby’s death 

CAMOTES ISLAND, Cebu — A full scale investigation will be launched by the Capitol’s Committee of Discipline and Investigation (CODI) on the alleged negligence of a doctor in Camotes District Hospital which resulted in the death of a three-week-old infant.

Vilma Concoles, 30, said they are determined in seeking justice for the death of her son, Kai Gavin Yangson.

Concoles claimed that the doctor assigned at the Capitol-run district hospital in Camotes did not even bother to check for her son’s pulse when they rushed him to the hospital on the evening of January 1.

Dr. Christina Gianggo, head of the Provincial Health Office, said the doctor denied the allegations of negligence.

However, Gianggo said the doctor admitted that he had lapses in terms of explaining the situation to the family.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who was in Tudela, Camotes Island on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, met with the Concoles to hear her side of the story.

During the meeting, Garcia asked Gianggo to facilitate the submission of Concoles’ affidavit to the CODI.

Concoles said they will just wait for the nine-day novena for Baby Gavin to end before they will execute their affidavit.

Concoles’ brother, Ben, first posted about Baby Gavin’s death and the alleged negligence on the part of the hospital on January 3.

The post regarding the alleged negligence on Ben’s Facebook account, which used the name “Ainsley Iyanna Consoles,” gained almost 2,000 reactions and 2,900 shares as of Tuesday evening, January 7.

“Kani gyud ang sakto para mahatagan og hustisya ang pagkamatay sa bata,” Ben said in a separate interview after their meeting with the governor.

(This is the right thing to do so the baby’s death is given justice.) / celr