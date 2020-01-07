Saba bananas and kamote for your snack or dish 

Preparing a healthy snack?

Consider buying saba bananas (cardava bananas) or kamote (sweet potato).

Both are good source of starch and minerals and can be prepared in many different ways.

They can either be boiled in sweetened sugar for minatamis na saging or minatamis na kamote, or fried to make the famous banancues and kamotecues, which we can commonly find on the streets in the country.

These two can also be mixed with your favorite stewed dishes for lunch or dinner.

One thing good about these two is that they come affordable.

At the Inayawan Public Market, for example, the price of the saba banana is at P40 per kilo. The kamote, on the other hand, is priced P35 per kilo.

Prices may vary in different markets in Cebu. /bmjo