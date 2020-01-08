DILG: More LGUs to face raps for road clearing failure

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ginatilan Mayor Dean Michael Singco may not be the only local chief executive in Cebu who will face charges over “noncompliance” with the road clearing directive of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero, chief of DILG-7’s Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division and officer-in-charge of DILG-Cebu City, said charges will also be filed soon against another batch of chief executives for the same violation.

“Based sa Central Office, naa pay succeeding batches kay 97 man tong gipa-show cause nila then the first batch katong last year nga gifilean nga 10 LGUs,” Lucero said in an interview on Wednesday, January 8.

(Based on information coming from our Central Office, there will be succeeding batches since there were 97 LGUs nationwide that were issued with show cause orders and only 10 LGUs were included in the first batch of charges.)

Lucero, however, said that he does not have information if the second batch of mayors who will be facing administrative charges will include chief executives coming from the different towns or cities in Cebu province or Central Visayas.

On October 2018, DILG named 12 Central Visayas LGUs that failed in their road clearing assessment. These included Carcar City and the towns of Badian, Carmen, Compostela, Ginatilan, Moalboal, and Pinamungajan in Cebu province.

“Wala ta kahibaw (if there will be Cebu LGUs that will be included in the second batch). Depende na sa evaluation sa lawyers sa Central Office… Central tanan na. Walay hand sa regional office kay sila may nang-issue sa show cause order so sila poy mo-evaluate sa answers nila,” Lucero said.

(We do not know whether or not there will be Cebu LGUs that will be included in the second batch. That depends on the evaluation of the lawyers from the Central Office. Only the Central Office has a hand on the evaluation since they were the ones who issued the show cause order. The regional office does not have a hand on that.) / dcb