UC grad ranks 4th in Criminology Licensure Exams

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram and INQUIRER.Net - Reporter/CDN Digital | January 09,2020 - 12:27 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A graduate from the University of Cebu (UC) was among the topnotchers in the November 2019 Criminology Licensure Examinations, according to the results released Wednesday, January 8, by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Cleojean Genobiagon Pia of UC ranked 4th with a score of 90.45 percent.

Fahadale Saripada Abbas from John Paul II College (Davao City) topped the list with a score of 91.20 percent. He was followed by John Patrick Aguado Privado of Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (Manila) with 90.75 percent and Aldrin Abata Aquino of University of Cagayan Valley with 90.5 percent.

Other topnotchers were the following: 5. Bryl Pascua Ariola (Saint Michael College of Caraga, Inc.): 90.25 percent; 6. Jerald Tuburan Sarona (Kolehiyo ng Pantukan – Compostela Valley): 90.20 percent; 6. John Paul Caringal Laguna (Teodoro M. Luansing College of Rosario): 90.20 percent; 7. John Michael Salvid Pontiveros (Manuel S. Enverga University Foundation-Lucena City): 90.10 percent; 7.Franie Buyayo Bumilao (Ifugao State University): 90.10 percent:

8. Rochelle Baluta Misola (Bicol College): 90.05 percent; 8. Reysha Marie Pareño Parreño (University of Mindanao-Tagum): 90.05 percent; 9. Adrian Sanal Mandawe (Western Mindanao State University-Pagadian City): 89.80 percent; 10. Ruel Colango Biol (Davao Oriental State College of Science & Technology): 89.70 percent; 10. Pablito Bentulan Muring Jr. (Kapalong College of Agriculture, Sciences & Technology): 89.70 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), which administered the test, said that 19,191 out of 43, 512 passed the examinations that took place last November 2019 in testing centers located in Metro Manila, Antique, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Kidapawan, Legazpi, Lucena, Occidental Mindoro, Pagadian, Palawan, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga./elb