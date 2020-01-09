Cebu City hosts 3×3 basketball competition on Jan. 11

Cebu City, Philippines—The Queen City of the South plays host to a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on January 11, 2020 at the City Sports Club Cebu at the Cebu Business Park.

The tournament, dubbed Wilson 3×3 Basketball Challenge and held in partnership with Chooks-to-go, aims to support the grassroots program of 3×3 basketball as it will feature competitions in 12 under, 15 under, 17 under, and 19 under categories.

This will be the third season of the tournament.

A total of 143 teams—the biggest number in the history of the event—will be seeing action in the tournament in Cebu. Some will be coming from Leyte and Bohol.

Winners here will be sent to Manila for the Nationals in May. /bmjo