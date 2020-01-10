Night Market days are numbered — Market Authority

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Night Bazaar or more commonly known as the Night Market may last only up to January 31.

Jonil Matuguina, Market Authority head, said they would recommend to the mayor to close the night market by February 2020 due to the many issues surrounding the bazaar.

Matuguina said there were still vendors selling stalls to private vendors for 12.5 times the rent collected by the city despite stern warnings.

Read more: Matuguina orders 5 vendors suspended from Cebu City’s night market

At least five vendors had lost their spots after they were reported to be selling these spots to private vendors.

Aside from this, many of the vendors still refused to clean their areas after the night market causing problems with garbage every morning, which the Department of Public Services (DPS) had complained about.

Even the enforcers of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) were not exempt from the misdemeanors of some vendors as night after night, the Cenro would issue citations on no smoking and littering violations.

“Hagiton gyod atong Cenro. Manigarilyo man gyod sa atubangan nila. Paet kaayo. (They would challenge the Cenro. The vendors would smoke in front of them. It is worrisome),” said Matuguina.

Read more: CCTO tells motorists to avoid downtown Cebu City during night market reopening

Furthermore, the Night Market causes traffic congestion in the downtown area at night.

For these reasons, Matuguina said it might be better to end the Night Market and transfer the vendors to another place, not on Colon Street.

Read more: Continuation of Colon Night Market to be assessed in February 2020

Mayor Edgardo Labella, for his part, said he would review the assessment of the Market Authority.

He assured the vendors that the assessment would undergo a thorough review before the city would end the night market.

“It is not only the Market Authority who will decide on this. We will properly assess the situation,” said the mayor./dbs