San Fernando band is Sinulog 2020’s Drum and Bugle Competition champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Drummers and trumpeters from Magsico National High School of San Fernando town in southern Cebu is the champion of the Sinulog Festival 2020’s Drum and Bugle Competition, which took place at the Cebu City Sports Center today, Friday (January 10).

Magisco National High School also received 2nd Place in the contest’s Majorette Category.

They were followed by the Troubadors Drum and Bugle Corps of Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, who got 2nd place, and Dumanjug National High School Drum and Bugle Corps of Barangay Liong, Dumanjug town of southwestern Cebu at 3rd place. The former ranked 1st in the Majorette Category while the latter at 3rd place.

This is the first time the Sinulog Festival introduced a drum and bugle contest. It kicked off right after the street parade that marked the start of this year’s Sinulog Festival.

A total of five bands joined the competition which includes Cluster Drum and Bugle Corp. Association of Barangay Quiot / Basak Pardo, and Front-page Salazar Cluster Drum and Bugle Corps. /dbs