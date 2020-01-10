Comelec resumes voter registration on Jan. 20

With the village and youth polls suspended to 2022, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Friday that it would resume voter registration activities on Jan. 20.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 10635, the poll body said voters could register or have their records updated or reactivated from Jan. 20 to Sept. 30, 2021.

During this period, the Comelec will accept applications for registration; transfer, change, correction of entries or reactivation of registration records; and reinstatement of the name in the voters’ list.

Eligible to register are those who will be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day (May 9, 2022), those who have resided in the country for at least a year and at least six months in the place where he or she intends to vote. First-time voters are required to file their applications personally.