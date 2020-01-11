Priest’s funny, captivating homily in Fiesta Señor Novena Mass catches netizens’ attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines— On the first of the nine-day Novena Masses to celebrate the 455th Fiesta Senor on January 9, 2020, thousands of devotees flocked to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu to attend the hourly Masses.

The Mass at 7 p.m. was full of students and employees who headed straight to the Basilica to attend the last Novena Mass for the day.

One of the many devotees, Jamileth Signe, 22, a pharmacy student shared how the homily of Rev. Fr. Cresenciano Ubod did not only strengthen her faith but made her laugh.

In the 1:40 video uploaded by Signe on January 9, Ubod tickled the crowd with his joke on the donations from the parishioners.

Watch:

“Kamong mga pari, ayaw pa bugat-i inyong mga parishioners, di ba? Kamong mga parishioners ga too mo wa mo naka pa bug-at namong mga pari? I-hu(lo)g intawon ang dako-dako nga kolekta… mao ra gyud nay maka pa gaan sa among konsensya. Inyo man sad nang pili-on ang baynte oy! Sa mga baynteng pa no kadto pa gyung dunot-on ang pilion. Unya kumoton pa gyud! Lisud baya ig-tul-id namo ana (kay) mahadlok mi ma putol,” jokes Ubod.

(We priest, we told ourselves we should not make things difficult for our parishioners. But you parishioners, don’t you think you have also make life difficult for the priests? A bigger collection can ease our conscience. And why does it have to be a P20 bill! And why the one you choose has to be the most worn out? And then its crumpled tightly in the hand! It’s so difficult for us to straighten it out as it might fall apart)

In the video, you can hear the crowd’s laughter and cheers echoing across the vast Basilica.

Even when he mentioned, tongue in check, that a crumpled P1000 bill would be better since it would be easier to strengthen out, the churchgoers broke in a loud guffaw.

“Aside from the jokes he also mentioned how we should love each other, too, like how we love and adore Jesus and the Sto. Niño,” says Signe.

Although Signe and her friends were not able to get inside the Pilgrim Center inside the Basilica’s compound and had instead heard the Mass at the adjoining Plaza Sugbo, she says she still felt so blessed having attended the last Mass on the first day of the novena masses with Ubod as officiant.

“Na wala ang kakapoy namo ato. Viva Pit Senyor gyud!” she adds.

(Whatever tiredness I felt all disappeared. Really, its Viva Pit Senyor [Praise you Child Jesus!])

The video, as of January 11, has been viewed 38,000 times with 1,200 reactions and 2,200 shares.

Viva Pit Senyor, indeed! /elb