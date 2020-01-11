Faces of Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

CEBU CITY, Philippines– So it begins!

The festivities for Sinulog 2020 has officially began today as six contingents from the provinces of Cebu battled it out on the streets for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

Contingents from Toledo City, Bogo City, Carcar City, Ginatilan, Lapu-Lapu City and Talisay City wowed spectators with not just their dance routines but also their festive customes.

Let’s get to know some of the faces CDN Digital saw along the parade route.

Starting off with this confident and graceful dancer of Pajo Elementary School, Dominic Ugsang, 11.

Dominic quickly posed for the camera and flashed his smile amid the heat and the crowd.

Dominic shows great excitement through his smile as he embarks on his first Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan experience.

“Excited kaayo ko bahala kapoy” said Dominic as he flashed a bright smile.

Next we have a sea of vendors walking along the parade route, from water vendors, food vendors, umbrella vendors and the like. But what’s Sinulog without a little use of these colorful headresses.

Meet Henya Aluba, 43, a native of Pinamungajan town, caught some of the spectators’ attention as she was selling these headdresses called “Bagani” for P35.

Henya also is a first-timer in selling these things this Sinulog.

“Nagpuyo ko karon sa Pardo uban akong igagaw. Mao ra gyud ni akong gi anhi sa syudad makabaligya ani karong Sinulog,” said Henya.

(I live in Pardo with my cousin. This is what I came here for in the city to sell these (headdresses) this Sinulog.0

And let’s not forget the families who always make it a point to join the festivities.

This time, let’s meet this grandfather- grandaughter tandem from Barangay Capitol Site.

Ben Padillo, 69, and Jaya Padillo, 1, shared a light moment minutes after the first contingent started dancing.

Ben who was with his children told CDN Digital this has become their yearly tradition since it was just near where they lived.

“May nalang makakita akong pamilya ug akong apo nga sige sayaw karon,” said Ben.

(It’s great that my family and my grandchild can see it (Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan contingents on the streets) and she is even dancing now.)

These are just some of the many faces CDN Digital met amid the the festivities this Sinulog 2020.

Pit Senyor, Sugbo! /dbs