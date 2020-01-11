Hontiveros grateful for Cebuanos’ support to charity basketball game

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Putting passion and public service together, Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros gathered Cebuanos as he organized a charity basketball event.

The Cebu Coliseum was filled with basketball fans yesterday, January 10 for the charity game between the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras and the University of Cebu Webmasters.

“It was a fundraising game where the ticket proceeds and donations will be given to the fire victims of the four barangays, barangay Inayawan, Duljo-Fatima, Mambaling, and T.Padilla,” said Hontiveros.

The tickets were sold for P200 for those seated on the stage, P150 for ringside, P120 for lower box, and P 60 for upper box for P60.

To make the game more exciting Hontiveros together with Roger “RR” Pogoy of the TNT KaTropa played for the Webmasters.

After the fun and intense charity game, the Webmasters took home the title as champions with the score 61-65.

“Grateful kaayo ko sa ni support labi na sa nitan-aw kay grabe ang traffic, I hope na lingaw ra sad sila,” said Hontiveros.

(I am grateful especially to those who supported the event because the traffic to the venue has been quite heavy. I hope that they enjoyed the basketball game.)

Hontiveros assured those who donated and watched the game that next week they would be able to give the donations to the fire victims after his staff’s final audit.

And among those who dropped by to support was the Kraken, June Mar Fajardo. /dbs