Parkmall Cebu launches Sugbo Fest 2020

Celebrate the Sinulog 2020 festival at Parkmall.

The mall in Mandaue City launched its Sugbo Fest on Friday, January 10, 2020, to officially mark the start of the series of activities that they have prepared for festivalgoers, says Matthew Basabe, the mall’s marketing manager.

The launch was timed with the opening of their Kumbira, which is a display of food, handicrafts, and other locally made products that come from the different localities in Cebu. The display is located on the mall’s first-floor lobby and will be open to the public from Jan. 10 to 19.

On Jan. 11, Saturday, Parkmall will also have its Halad Rakrakan sa Albertos, a free concert that will feature Cebuano bands including the famous BisRock band Missing Filemon. This will be held at the mall’s enclave garden.

But wait, there is more.

Parkmall will also be hosting the Fitness Sinulog Headdress Competition, Tukar Sugbo, and Festival Queen Parade.

The Fitness Sinulog Headdress Competition is scheduled on Jan. 17 at its piazza rotunda. Mall management is inviting all fitness enthusiasts to join their aerodance with wearing their iconic Sinulog headdresses to win prizes.

On Jan. 18 and 19, another free concert will be held at the mall’s enclave garden to give Cebuanos the festive vibe that Parkmall is known for. Called Tukar Sugbu, the concert will feature newcomers in Cebu’s music industry including reggae bands.

Also on the same day, get to witness a parade of Sinulog dancing queen in Parkmall’s Sinulog Queen Parade.