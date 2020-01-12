SM Malls dance to the beat of Sinulog

SM Supermalls in Cebu gear up for Sinulog 2020, the grandest festival in the country.

Bring your family and friends to your favorite SM Supermalls in Cebu and join the fun and excitement with spectacular events lined-up for everyone.

Shop and enjoy up to 50% discount on great selections from participating stores in SM City Cebu at the Sinulog Sale happening from January 13-20.

Don’t miss to witness the Sinulog Festival Dancers in Sayaw Sinulog around the mall from January 15 to 20, starting at 4PM in SM City Cebu.

SM Seaside City Cebu will officially kick-off its AweSM Cebu 2020 campaign. Witness the grand opening with a lechon cutting ceremony on January 16, 2PM at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

Be sure to drop by the AweSM Expo featuring SM Seaside City Cebu tenants and various lechoneros from Cebu City, Talisay City, Mandaue City, and Liloan, from 10AM to 9PM beginning January 16 to 19, 2020 at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

SM Seaside City Cebu brings Cebu’s very own Missing Filemon band at 5PM the Mountain Wing Atrium on January 17.

Also check-out the Watercolor Society Display and Philippines representative to the Ms.Universe pageant, Gazini Ganados’ gowns on display at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

Spice up your Sinulog ensemble with Islands Souvenirs Cut & Style. Check-out their latest Sinulog Festival tees, accessories and embellishments inspired from this year’s Sinulog celebration. They also personalize and customize Islands Souvenirs Sinulog shirts to the customer’s tastes. Cut & Style booth is located at the lower ground floor of the main mall in SM City Cebu.

And on January 17, Islands Souvenirs will hold the Cut & Style Fashion Show featuring the award winning tv host, Drew Arellano, the new face of #myIslandsExperience. Joining Drew Arellano is Cebuana beauty queen who paved her way to bringing home the Miss Millennial 2019 crown, Nicole Borromeo. Fashion show begins at 6PM at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu.

Check-out Cebuano singing sensations and sing your heart out with great music in SM City Consolacion’s One Voice, January 18, 4PM at the Event Centre of SM City Consolacion.

Get inspirations for your Sinulog outfits and own the festival streets with style ideas that you can grab from SM City Consolacion’s fashion show on January 17, 4PM at the Event Centre.

SM City Cebu and Pyroworks International bring back the Sinulog Pyrofest, the Sinulog Fireworks Competition now on its 12th year. Witness four teams from around the country showcase their fireworks on January 18, 7PM at the North Open Parking of SM City Cebu.

Cebuanos will flock the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu as the alternative rock band Hale performs live on January 18 at 8:30PM.

If you miss the fireworks show on January 18, SM City Cebu and Pyroworks have something exciting for all Cebuanos. Make sure to come and see for yourself the Pyro Spectacular 2020, a synchronized-to-music fireworks show by internationally awarded Pyroworks International. Fireworks show starts at 7PM at the North Open Parking.

Meet and greet Pokwang as she entertains Cebuanos on January 19 at the Event Centre of SM City Cebu. Pokwang is now the endorser of Regasco, a liquefied petroleum gas company.

Let the beat of the drums get you in the mood with a grand spectacle of percussions on January 19, 4PM at the Event Centre of SM City Consolacion.

Jam with Powerspoonz as they take centerstage at the Skypark on January 19, 8PM in SM Seaside City Cebu. After the concert, watch the grand fireworks display dubbed Seaside Pyromagic with a spectacular Drone Light Show at 9PM. Enjoy the party and grab drinks in the open bar at the Sky Park.

Festival mall hours is from 10AM to 10PM from January 17, 18, and 19.

Check-out SM City Cebu (Official), SM Seaside City Cebu (Official), and SM City Consolacion (Official) on Facebook for more details.