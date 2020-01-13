Pit Senyor sa Seda!

Seda Ayala Center Cebu celebrates food and culture this Sinulog. This year’s festivities include an exhibit of Sto. Niño artworks from renowned painter, Cesar Castillo. Cebu’s premier city hotel also has a line-up of activities for guests and patrons inspired from the past and present; these include performances from a vibrant group of Sinulog dancers, drumbeaters and a pop-up shop selling locally-sourced souvenirs and handmade items from Nest Home and Fabrique Shop from January 15 – 19 at the hotel lobby.

Sinulog Weekend Buffet

This January 17 – 19, feast with Seda as they highlight Cebu’s best street food and local delicacies in a delicious lunch and dinner buffet at Misto. Spread includes local specialties from Seda’s signature lechon belly plus native mocktails and thirst-quenchers. Lunch is offered from 12:00noon – 02:30pm at Php950 per person while dinner is from 05:30PM – 10:00PM at Php1,250 per person.

Beer Fest at the Pool Bar

Beer lovers are sure to be in festive spirits this Sinulog as they enjoy an icy beer bucket at the Pool Bar! Celebrate with family and friends with Seda’s 3 + 1 offer on local and international brews. Local beer bucket is priced at Php499 net while a bucket of Heineken beer is at Php699 net inclusive of salted garlic peanuts, fried local pork skin served with vinegar and local spices.

Enjoy a taste of local this festive season! For inquiries and reservations, you may contact (032) 411 5800.

