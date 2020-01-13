Celebrate Sinulog 2020 at the Waterfront

Every year, as the rest of the world goes back to the normal hustle and bustle of everyday life after the holiday season, the merrymaking continues in the Queen City of the South in anticipation of the much-awaited “mother of all festivals”, the Sinulog festival—and at the “center of it all”, they surely know how to celebrate it.

For the whole month of January, be sure to come and visit Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino as they have prepared an exciting line-up of Sinulog promos and activities.

If you’re in for a Cebuano “food trip”, then UNO restaurant’s “Sinulog Surprise” is definitely for you. For only PHP 998.00 net/person, enjoy a lavish buffet highlighting the best of Cebu’s flavorful cuisines such as humba, seafood nilarang, pochero, and many more of your classic favorites of the island region. And to top it all off, savour the rich flavors of the classic lechon dish, a Cebuano favorite that many crave for. The special promotion will run the whole month long so you’ve got no reason to miss it!

The cultural festival, famous for the Señor Santo Niño (the holy image of the Child Jesus), is also much known for the traditional Sinulog dance, which many Cebuanos are very familiar of and foreign guests enjoy doing.

In line with this, starting January 17 until 19, catch local talents, such as the HiperActiv dance group and winners of the Little Festival Queen 2020 pageant, dance their way through the hotel’s grand lobby to the rhythmic beat of the drums. Witness their amazing performances on the following schedules: 12 nn, 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Lastly, known for being the premier venue for top fashion events in the metropolitan, Waterfront Cebu is proud to partner with Cebu-based costume designer and stylist Rhamz Diacoma for a one-of-a-kind exhibit which will feature mesmerizing festival queen costumes. The exhibit will be held at the hotel’s Gourmet Walk and will run from January 10-20.

Surely, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino has you covered and it looks like the streets aren’t the only ones worth visiting during the grand celebration.

