Lapu-Lapu gov’t plans to convert Angasil port to tourism port

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Government of Lapu-lapu plans to construct a port dedicated to tourism activities.

Eduard Mendez, Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Officer, said that they were planning to convert the Angasil port in Barangay Mactan into a tourism port.

Currently, the port is catering passengers who would travel from the mainland Lapu-Lapu to Olango island using motorized pumpboats.

“We are hoping to start the construction within this year,” Mendez said.

If the port will be constructed, tourism activities such as diving and island hopping shall start within the facility.

The port would also serve as a one-stop-shop to different agencies pertaining to maritime activities such as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) among others.

Mendez, however, said that they were still estimating the cost of the project.

Aside from this, the city, in coordination with the Department of Tourism (DOT)-7, also plans to develop a maritime brochure which will highlight the different islands in Lapu-Lapu City, especially Olango Island, for island hopping activities.

“If Cebu province has the Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbu, we are planning to launch Laag-laag sa Lapu-Lapu through island hopping activities which would promote our islands,” he added.

Mendez said that they were planning to launch the activity before summer which would prioritize accredited pumpboat operators./dbs