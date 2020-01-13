Binibining Cebu 2020 Top 12 finalists announced

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Binibining Cebu 2020 pageant got more tensed as the 21 semi-finalists were trimmed down to 12 finalists.

The Top 12 finalists are:

1. Lapu-Lapu City (Chloe Boone)

2. Bantayan (Juvel Ducay)

3. Naga City (Victoria Ingram)

4. Cebu City North (Betty Davis)

5. Mandaue City (Ena Velasco)

6.Ginatilan (Princess Paraiso)

7.Carcar City (Marla Alforque)

8. Ronda (Sharon Angel)

9. San Fernando (Beatrice Gomez)

10. Toledo City (Kathlyn Lawig)

11. Cordova (Ameena Allabidi)

12. Dalaguete (Amanda Basnillo)

From these 12 finalists, five ladies will be crowns:

Binibining Cebu 2020, Binibining Cebu Tourism, Binibining Cebu Charity, Binibining Cebu Heritage, and Binibining Cebu Ecology.

The judges are:

– Architect Royal Pineda

– Ann Colis (Miss Gobe 2015)

– Donna Cruz Larrazabal (singer/recording Alartist)

– Voltaire Tayag (Rappler pageant correspondent)

– Police Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon (Chief, Police Regional Office Central Visayas)

– Jojo Bragais (entrepreneur and shoe designer)

– Adam Genato (Sash Factor pageant correspondent)

As of this posting, the 12 finalists are wearing their evening gowns for another round of competition. The gowns are designed by master couturier Cary Santiago./ celr