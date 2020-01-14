City Hall readies 2 Kaoshiung buses for Sto. Niño devotees

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Cebu City government will deploy two kaoshiung buses to augment MyBus units now used to ferry commuters to the Basilica for free, if the need arises.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said in an interview on Monday, January 13, 2020, that one of the buses will be stationed at the SM City Mall for those coming from the north while the second bus will be stationed at the SM Seaside Mall for those coming from the city’s south district. Both buses will use the Malacañang sa Sugbu grounds as drop off area.

“If (the free) MyBus rides will not be enough, we will augment (with) Kaohsiung buses. (One) each (will be stationed) at SM Seaside for devotees coming from the south, and SM City for those coming from the north,” Labella said.

Read: Free MyBus Ride for Sinulog 2020

At the same time, Labella said that he was able to convince the SM Seaside Mall management to open their parking areas starting at 4 a.m., or six hours before the mall opening during the duration of the Fiesta Señor celebration to allow devotees to park their vehicles at the mall and avail of the free ride to the Basilica.

“We have also negotiated with SM Seaside to start (to) open their parking areas at 4 a.m. And, yes they approved. In this way, we are encouraging the public to park their cars at SM Seaside, then take the free bus from there to Plaza Independencia,” he added.

MyBus currently offers free bus rides from SM Seaside Mall to Plaza Independencia and vice-versa to cater to devotees who wanted to attend ongoing Novena Masses held at the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) earlier asked devotees to avail of the free rides being offered by malls and to leave their vehicles at their designated parking areas. This is one way of avoiding parking problems at the Basilica and from having their vehicles clamped or towed. / dcb