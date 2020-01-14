Voter registration resumes January 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Voters who were already removed from the records of the Commission on Elections for failing to vote in two consecutive elections may now have their voter registration reactivated.

Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde, Cebu provincial election officer, told CDN Digital that their local Comelec offices will resume with voters registration starting on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Registration will run for a period of one year and eight months or until September 30, 2021.

Gujilde said that the resumption of the voter registration will cover the reactivation of voter registration, new voters registration, correction of voter information and transfer of registration.

“Abli ta holidays. Abli ta Saturday. Duna pod tay satellite registrations to bring the Comelec closer to the people. Wala’y rason nga dili makaregister,” Gujilde said.

(We are open on holidays. We are open on Saturdays. We will also hold satellite registrations to bring the Comelec closer to the people. That leaves no reason for people not to be able to register.)

However, Gujilde said that the registration will only cover those who are already qualified to vote or those who will already turn 18-years-old during the May 9, 2020 presidential election.

Gujilde said they may hold another registration schedule for Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters or those who will be at least 15 years old during the Barangay and SK Elections slated on December 2022. / dcb