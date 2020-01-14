CLO to wrap up probe on Operation Second Chance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The personnel of Operation Second Chance, the Cebu City-owned correctional facility for minors, will have ten days to wait before knowing their fate following the two-time escape of children under their custody.

The City Legal Office (CLO) is wrapping up its investigation on the two incidents which happened on October 4 and December 22, 2019.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said in a statement that the personnel already submitted their reports on the two incidents. They denied negligence on their part and attributed the escape to the lack of personnel and security.

“In gist, they denied negligence on their part and blamed on the lack of resources, particularly personnel, to guard and secure the children-residents,” said Gealon.

“The investigators are looking at why they are not raising these concerns on normal times or persistently requesting whatever is needed, rather bark about it only when escape incidents occur,” he added.

The CLO is now evaluating whether the OSC personnel and its head, Ambrosio Ibones, will be held liable for the escape of more than 20 children in conflict with the law (CICL).

“The question at the fore now is whether or not they are liable under the circumstances. That remains to be seen. Expect that in less than 10 days, a recommendation from our office will be submitted to the Mayor,” said Gealon.

On October 2019, Mayor Edgardo Labella ordered the personnel of Operation Second Chance to find all eleven escaped CICL within ten days. If they fail to do so, they will be filed charges of negligence.

The facility was able to find all children within the given time period but just two months after, another six CICL bolted the facility.

In previous statements, Ibones said that they lack enough house parents to man the facility with over 80 CICL residents. /rcg