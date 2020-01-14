PDEA-7 warns public on possible proliferation of ecstasy during Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has warned the public especially party-goers to be more careful about receiving free drinks from strangers during the Sinulog celebration.

Director Wardley Getalla of PDEA-7 told reporters this morning, January 14, 2020, that based on their intel reports, there is a big chance that the party drug will be widely distributed here owing to the thousands of visitors expected to converge in Cebu for the Sinulog.

Getalla made this announcement during the launching of “Oplan EcstaNo” which is designed to block the entry and proliferation of illegal drugs particularly ecstasy during the weeklong festivities.

Ecstasy is widely known as a rape drug.

Getalla also recalled an incident last year wherein a 19-year-old girl died from alleged ecstasy overdose while attending a party on the eve of the Sinulog mardi gras.

According to Getalla, their target is zero casualties from drug-related incidents this year.

To achieve this, Getalla said they will implement strict monitoring of parties happening inside bars and open areas to prevent the distribution of the party drugs,

Getalla revealed that several party organizers and bar owners have already asked their help in securing their activity.

“Gusto rin nila ma ensure na walang papasok na droga sa kanilang event area,” said Getalla.

(They also wanted to make sure that no illegal drugs can enter their event area.)

Getalla also disclosed that four K9 dogs from their office will be deployed and will be making the rounds of the different party venues. Two others, he said, will be assigned to man the city’s ports.

Getalla admitted that the deployment of only six K9 dogs is not enough hence he is asking the help of the police, government agencies and private individuals who may want to lend their own K9 dogs to help augment their depleted force.

Getalla also asked the public to do its part in securing a peaceful and drug-free Sinulog by reporting to proper authorities if they notice some suspicious-looking individuals.

He said that ecstasy now comes in two forms – pills and crystal with the latter being considered to be more potent and lethal.

“Mas potent to and mas mabilis ma absorb ng katawan,” said Getalla. /rcg