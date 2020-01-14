LUDO golfest to raise funds for Cotabato quake victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The LUDO Golf Tournament continues to be Cebu’s premier charity sporting event with the Cotabato earthquake victims tapped as its beneficiary for this year’s edition.

The LUDO golfest will be held this weekend, January 17 and 18, 2020 at the Cebu Country Club.

It aims to raise about P6 million to be given directly to the families in Cotabato who lost their homes and livelihood due to the earthquake.

“All of us want to live longer, so we can enjoy and have more; however, beyond enjoyment, there must be a higher purpose. We should live longer and achieve more so we can help those in need around us. The LUDO Golf Tournament is one of the ways we can do this, and in this instance, it goes towards the benefit of the Cotabato earthquake victims,” says tournament founder and organizer Douglas LuYm.

In 2018, the event raised about P7 million for the victims of the siege in Marawi and last year, it raised P5 million for the Naga landslide victims.

Some 250 golfers coming from around the Philippines will be competing in a three-man team scramble play with a minimum handicap index of 40 per team.

To get the team’s handicap, the total handicap of each member will be divided by three.

Exciting hole-in-one prizes up for grabs are a BMW, Isuzu, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, and Toyota. A Toyota Rush will also be raffled off during the awarding ceremony.

Part of the tournament’s advocacy is to also showcase local entrepreneurs in Cebu every year. Thus, this year’s giveaways include handloom towels from Cebu Technological University (CTU) made of hablon and backpacks from a smallscale business in Lapu-Lapu City. /rcg