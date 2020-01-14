Bus operators ask CCTO: Where do we stay during Sinulog?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With less than a week left before Sinulog grand parade, bus operators at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) still do not know where they will temporarily hold station on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Julito Flores, president of the Cebu Provincial Bus and Minibus Operators Transport Cooperative (CPBMOTC), said that as of Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has not given them any instructions as to where they will be transferred.

CSBT Manager Carmen Quijano earlier announced that the terminal will be closed during the Sinulog grand parade as a result of the closure of Natalio Bacalso Avenue where it is located.

Road closure will be implemented starting at midnight on Sunday and will continue until after the grand parade.

In previous years, Flores said that announcements on the terminal closure is made a week ahead of schedule.

“We are very cooperative. We will follow wherever they want us to transfer basta dili lang mi dakpon. But they should do it ahead of time not just for us but also for the riding public,” Flores said.

While they gave the assure that bus trips to southern Cebu will continue despite the closure of CSBT on Sunday, Flores said that delays in the announcement of the venue of their temporary location will surely result to discomfort among bus drivers and their passengers. / dcb