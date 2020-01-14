Sectional cleanups, specific routes for contingents buses to be implemented on Sinulog day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few days before the Sinulog Grand Parade, the Cebu City government is smoothing out final details for the festival’s orderly celebration.

Councilor David Tumulak, the chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI), said the 6.5-kilometer route has been divided into eight sections where groups of street cleaners and compactor trucks would continue to clean the area as the parade would continue.

In these eight sections, the street cleaners will clean the areas as often as they can in between contingents and will wait for the final contingent to pass to clean after the entire parade.

Tumulak said this is one way to hasten the clean-up of the Sinulog parade route without accumulating garbage making an eyesore to spectators.

The compactor trucks on standby would also ensure that the garbage will be hauled after the event without causing significant traffic congestion, as the trucks are already in the area.

“Siempre atong gusto paspas atong paglimpyo sa Sinulog with minimal effect sa atong mga crowd or traffic. (Of course, we want the Sinulog to be cleaned up immediately with minimal effect on the crowd),” said Tumulak.

Aside from the cleanup, Tumulak said the at least 100 buses expected to carry the contingents in and out of the parade would also be placed in specific areas to avoid traffic congestion.

He said that once the buses would arrive, they might cause congestion at the Natalio Bacalso Highway.

With this, the city government has set up routes and drop-off points for the 26 contingents so they will not cause traffic on the highway.

He said that they would be putting up stops for the contingent buses as some of them would either pass through the Natalio Bacalso Highway and the South Road Properties (SRP).

They will release the routes soon so the public can avoid these drop-offs or routes and avoid congestion.

Tumulak said he hoped the public would cooperate with the city for a smooth sailing Sinulog festival./dbs