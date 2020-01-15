7 cheat death as vehicle rams concrete railing in Negros

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- Seven construction company employees cheated death when the vehicle they were riding ascended through the railing of a bridge in a freak vehicular accident at 2:10 am, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the National Highway of Barangay Tapon Norte, San Jose this province.

According to a police report the Toyota Hilux pick-up driven by Eliezar Painagn Genzon of Barangay Sulodpan,Bacong was traveling south when the 33-year old driver fell asleep causing the vehicle to swerve to the right hitting the concrete railing of the bridge.

The vehicle also busted the water supply pipe of the municipality and almost went over the concrete railing of the bridge.

The seven victims including the driver incurred injuries and were brought to two local hospitals for treatment.