Manila Cathedral offers to host weddings disrupted by Taal eruption
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Cathedral is opening its doors to couples whose scheduled weddings in churches in Batangas and Cavite were disrupted by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.
The Manila Cathedral on Thursday has invited soon-to-wed couples to their office and have the transfer of their wedding arranged.
Due to a number of calls and inquiries we are receiving regarding transfer of weddings affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas and Cavite areas to the Manila Cathedral pic.twitter.com/ooxGEINAKb
— Manila Cathedral (@CathedralManila) January 16, 2020
“For weddings scheduled in January & February 2020 in Cavite and Batangas area affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano, we are extending assistance to those who wish to transfer their wedding to the Manila Cathedral,” the post read.
Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano which spewed ash in its nearby provinces last Sunday.
The steam-driven eruption forced thousands of families to evacuate and caused damage to animals, houses, and agriculture.

