Manila Cathedral offers to host weddings disrupted by Taal eruption

By: Krissy Aguilar - INQUIRER.net January 16,2020 - 12:56 PM

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Cathedral is opening its doors to couples whose scheduled weddings in churches in Batangas and Cavite were disrupted by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

The Manila Cathedral on Thursday has invited soon-to-wed couples to their office and have the transfer of their wedding arranged.

“For weddings scheduled in January & February 2020 in Cavite and Batangas area affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano, we are extending assistance to those who wish to transfer their wedding to the Manila Cathedral,” the post read.

“A personal visit to the Cathedral office will be helpful for us to assist you with the process,” it added.

Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano which spewed ash in its nearby provinces last Sunday.

The steam-driven eruption forced thousands of families to evacuate and caused damage to animals, houses, and agriculture.

