Cops still looking for witnesses on brutal murder of grandma, grandpa in Sibonga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sibonga police are still looking for witnesses, who would give details about the January 16, 2020 shooting incident in Barangay Bae, Sibonga town in southern Cebu.

Police Major Alfredo Kuhay Jr., Sibonga Police Station chief, said they were having a difficult time on finding out the motive of the shooting incident where two grandparents, Anatalia Tolomia, 60 and her husband, Cerefino Tolomia, were killed inside their house by two gunmen allegedly wearing bonnets.

The gunmen’s description were given by the couple’s three grandchildren — 11, 12 and 19 years old, who escaped when the two unidentified assailants entered the house and started shooting the couple.

Kuhay said that the neighbors would not give any statement about what they had heard during the time of the incident or if they had seen the suspects pass by the area prior to the shooting incident.

”Uncooperative kaayo sila (They were uncooperative),” said Kuhay.

He said that even the neighbor, whom the three grandchildren took shelter during their escape from the gunmen, did not give much details other than that their family did not go out of their house when the incident happened out of fear.

Sibonga police were investigating the background of the family especially since one of the sons of the murdered couple was also killed inside the same house last December 2019.

Kuhay said the Hipolito Tolomia, the 41-year-old son of the couple, was also shot dead inside the house by an unidentified assailant.

Despite these challenges, Kuhay said they would continue to investigate the killing.

He said, for now, they were waiting for the other son of the couple who lives in Naga City and were hoping that he could give some answers to the questions related to the killing of his parents and his brother. /dbs