IN PHOTOS: Walk with Mary and Traslacion

Thousands of devotees join the Walk with Mary on Friday dawn, January 17, 2020. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
Cebu City, Philippines–Among the most anticipated religious events in the Fiesta Señor in honor of the Señor Santo Niño are the Walk with Mary foot procession from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and the Traslacion motorcade from Cebu City to Mandaue City held every Friday before the feast of the Holy Child.
If you missed the two events, don’t worry. We compiled some images and live videos of the events held early morning of Friday, January 17, 2020.
The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is being prepared for the foot procession that starts at the Fuente Osmeña Circle. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
Devotees walk with candles in hand during the foot procession on Friday, January 17, 2020. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
Devotees fill up Osmeña Boulevard for theWalk with Mary foot procession on January 17, 2020. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
Devotees and policemen prepare for the Traslacion from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City. Check out this unique bike of one devotee. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
Police escorts lead the Traslacion from Cebu City to Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
The images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Santo Niño de Cebu pass through a flyover along Governor Cuenco Avenue. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
Devotees from Barangay Lahug, who recently suffered from a fire, wave towards the Pilgrim images of Santo Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe during the Traslacion. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
The Pilgrim images are given a warm welcome upon entering Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
Bikers follow the images towards the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Francisco
A.S Fortuna Street in Mandaue City is filled with devotees during the Traslacion on January 17, 2020. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
