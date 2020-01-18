Spotted: A cute puppy wearing the famous red and gold ensemble of the Señor

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sinulog is indeed for everyone!

Including our beloved pets.

Roteza Gloria Cantillas, 22, chanced upon a cute puppy outside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño on January 15 during the 5:30 p.m Novena Mass.

But this cute puppy is not just an ordinary cute-looking puppy, but a puppy wearing the vibrant red and gold ensemble of the Señor Santo Niño.

“While walking to the church, we came across to this old lady holding her puppy and dressing him/her with the ones Sto. Niño wore,” said Cantillas.

Since they were in a hurry to catch the Mass, they were not able to ask the name of the puppy or the owner.

“And we continued walking leaving the place with full of “hala ka cute” people also noticing the pup,” adds Cantillas.

The photo quickly became a novelty online since it was uploaded on January 15.

As of January 18, the photo has been shared 2,900 times, and with 2,700 reactions.

The photo was captioned “ Sr. Santo Niño I pray that all the abandoned animals in Taal are rescued and are now safe.”

Pit Senyor sa mga hayop kini! /dbs