Festival queens shine in red, gold colors in coronation night’s opening number

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Wearing the signature Sinulog colors of red and gold, 11 lead dancers of various festivals in the country appeared on stage holding images of Señor Santo Niño during the opening number of the Sinulog Festival Queen Coronation Night.

The pageant, which highlights the best Sinulog female lead dancers, started at 8:43 p.m. but encountered technical issues around 9:06 p.m. while hosts Victor Cuenco and Karla Henry were announcing the first set of special awards.

Of the 11 candidates, five are from out-of-town contingents while six are from Cebu.

As of this posting, the first set of special awards were announced. The winners are the following:

Miss Friendship

Shelah Faye Juntilla of Tribu Sinanduloy Cultural Dance Troup (Tangub City, Misamis Occidental)

Miss Photogenic

Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)

Miss Pioneer Adhesive

Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)

Miss AirAsia 2020

Jane Genosiba of Kabkaban Festival (Carcar City, Cebu)

Miss Mega Sardines

Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

Miss Mang Inasal

Tasked to pick the winner of this year’s search is a good mix of cultural performers, artists, fashion designer, beauty queens and culture and heritage experts.

They are: Annie Divinagracia Sartorio, Shaila Rebortera, Angie Louie, Nestor Jardin, Al Ryan Alejandre, Mr. Hwang Woon Ki, Paolo Ballesteros, John Herrera and Cary Santiago.

Sinulog Festival Queen 2020 will win a cash prize of P150,000. The first runner-up will win P100,000 and second runner-up with P50,000.

The third and fourth runners up will win P30,000 and P20,000 respectively.

The candidates will be given financial assistance worth P20, 000 each.

Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 Nicole Borromeo went on to win various national conpetitio including the Miss Millennial 2019 crown in Eat Bulaga. / celr