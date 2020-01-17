Rebels, gov’t troops clash in Manjuyod; 1 soldier slightly wounded

DUMAGUETE CITY,Negros Oriental — A soldier was slightly wounded in an encounter with suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Mangasaha, Barangay Candabong, Manjuyod this province at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Lieutenant Colonel Randy Pagunuran, 94th Infantry (Mandirigma) Battalion commanding officer, told CDN Digital that Sergeant Richard Andrade suffered superficial wounds in his right thumb and left thigh due to shrapnels and was given proper medical attention.

A military report said the soldiers were conducting combat operations in the area when they chanced upon more or less seven NPAs which resulted to a five-minute running gun battle.

After which, the rebels withdrew towards a different direction.

“This encounter is the effort of the government troops to pursue intrnsified combat operations to End Local Communist Armed Conflict after the ceasefire ended last January 7, 2020,” Pagunuran said.

And although, the government troops have a wounded soldier during the encounter, the military report said that the rebels could have suffered casualties during the firefight.

The report said this was because bloodstains were found along the suspected rebels’ escape route and as what was reported by residents in the area.

Meanwhile, Candabong Barangay Captain Ben Cardiente said that the encounter happened two days after the village fiesta celebration.

“Possible ga agi-agi na sila diri. Bag-o ra man gud mi nagfiesta diri niadtong 15. Wala pud mi naka monitor tungod sa kadaghan sa mga tawo. Possible pud mamistahay ng uban ana mao ng na encouentro,” Cardiente said.

(It’s possible that they were passing through our barangay. We did not notice them because we celebrated our fiesta on the 15th. There were so many people at that time. Perhaps, these rebels stopped by and joined our fiesta celebration.)/dbs