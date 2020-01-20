New ‘Prov’l level pusher’ nabbed in Dumaguete bust; P340K shabu seized

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — Police arrested a newly identified provincial level drug personality during a buy-bust operation on Monday afternoon, January 20, 2020 in Zone 5, Barangay Looc, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental.

Aldrin Mores, 49, of Barangay Camanjac this city, was arrested after he was caught with 50 grams or P340,000 worth of suspected shabu, said Police Lieutenant Allen Germodo, team leader of police joint operation conducted against the suspect.

Germodo said that they also confiscated a loaded Colt .45 pistol and a motorcycle.

“Bag-o na siya na identify. May connection sa mga nadakpan niadtong miagi. Ang iyang category naa sa provincial level. Ipa ballistic pud ning iyang pusil kay basin naa pud ni siya kalambigitan sa mga pusil pud nato diri. Ipa cross match niadtong naay mga caliber 45 nga empty shells nga na recover ss crime scene,” Germodo said.

(He is a newly identified drug personality. He has links to those whom we arrested earlier. He is a provincial level drug suspect. We will also have his gun undergo a ballistic test and to check if the bullets would match empty .45 caliber shells recovered from crime scenes.)

Mores was detained at the Dumaguete City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges. /dbs