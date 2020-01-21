Electrical misuse may have caused Guizo fire

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Another case of electrical misuse may have been the cause of the fire that burned down eight stalls in a satellite market in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City on Tuesday morning January 21, 2020.

The fire was reported at 4:34 a.m. and was raised to second alarm at 4:45 a.m. and controlled at 5 a.m. It was declared fire out at 5:27 a.m.

The stalls burned were located near the Maguikay Flyover and near the intersection of A.C Cortes Avenue and M.C. Briones Street.

SFO1 Jade Roble, fire investigator of Mandaue City Fire Station, said the damage on the stalls made of light materials was pegged at P80,000. The stalls affected were those that sold fish, vegetable used clothes, and shoes.

Roble said the fire originated at a fish stall owned by Socorro Appari, which was closed at that time when the fire broke.

Roble initially found electrical misuse as the cause of the fire, which immediately spread at the adjacent stalls and stores at the back.

No one was reported injured in the incident even if some tenants lived in the stalls.

A larger portion of the satellite market was spared from the fire. /bmjo