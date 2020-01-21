San Fernando mayor calls for prayer, justice in anniversary of husband’s ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The call for justice for the death of former San Fernando Councilor Ricardo Reluya, Jr., Municipal Investment and Promotions Officer Ricky Monterona and driver Allan Bayot continues a year after their tragic death.

Reluya, Monterona and Bayot were the fatalities of the ambush in Barangay Linao, Talisay City on January 22, 2019, a few months before the midterm elections last May.

The ambush was among the bloody events that veiled San Fernando during the election season.

Read more: San Fernando mayor survives ambush

On Monday evening, January 20, 2020, San Fernando Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya announced that the town will be commemorating the first death anniversary of her husband and the two municipal employees through a solemn Mass at 5 p.m. in the town’s San Isidro Labrador Church on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

“Akong kinasingkasing nga pagsampit sa tanang nagmahal ni Nonoy, Ricky ug Allan nga unongan usab kami sa pagdumdom sa ilang pagpanaw usa ka tuig na ang milabay,” the mayor said in a post in her official Facebook page.

Read more: Bloody night in Talisay City claims 4 lives, including town mayor’s husband

A candle lighting in front of the municipal hall and a unity walk will follow after the Mass.

The mayor urged her constituents to “join in their prayers for justice, peace and protection.”

“We remember. We condemn. We continue to storm heaven with prayers!” she added.

The late Reluya was running for vice mayor with his wife, Mayor Reluya, as his running mate at the time.

The mayor, who was then in her first term, also sustained injuries from the ambush. /bmjo