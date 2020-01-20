LOOK: Scenes from Guizo dawn fire in Mandaue City

Mandaue City, Cebu–A fire burned down stalls in a satellite market in Barangay Guizo here at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

The affected establishments were located at the corner of AC Cortes Avenue and MC Briones Street, just nearby the Maguikay Flyover.

The fire was declared under control at 5 a.m.

Details of the fire from fire officials have yet to be released as of this posting.

Here are photos of the fire site as of 7 a.m.: