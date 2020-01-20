LOOK: Scenes from Guizo dawn fire in Mandaue City
Mandaue City, Cebu–A fire burned down stalls in a satellite market in Barangay Guizo here at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
The affected establishments were located at the corner of AC Cortes Avenue and MC Briones Street, just nearby the Maguikay Flyover.
The fire was declared under control at 5 a.m.
Details of the fire from fire officials have yet to be released as of this posting.
Here are photos of the fire site as of 7 a.m.:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.