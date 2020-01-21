Boy from Cebu City with Relapsed Leukemia Appeals for Help

A nine-year-old boy from Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City appeals for financial help as he presses on with his repeat chemotherapy treatment.

At a young age of two, Rey Gabriel “Gab” Sanchez was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on September 2012. During that time, he experienced intermittent fever and body weakness. He also complained about his painful joints. He was then brought to the hospital where a number of laboratory and diagnostic tests were performed and the results were consistent with his diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood which has a high cure rate if treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy. However, the disease can progress rapidly and is fatal when it is left untreated. Gab was then referred to the care of a hematologist-oncologist for proper medical management. Subsequently, his chemotherapy was started and he successfully completed the treatment on February 2018.

On January 2019, eleven months after his last dose of chemotherapy, his bone marrow aspiration result revealed a relapse of his leukemia. His attending physician then prescribed a new treatment protocol aimed to fully eradicate the cancer cells and achieve thorough healing. Presently, he is undergoing chemotherapy sessions every week which involves costly medications and procedures.

Gab is a resilient and fun-loving boy. Even in his tender age, he was able to triumph against the big C but now he is again facing the challenges of the disease. He longs to be free from cancer and to attain complete health and vitality. He is the eldest child of the three siblings and he dreams to become a seaman or policeman someday. His family does not have much and their financial resources are already depleted because of Gab’s high cost of medical expenses. His father works as an on-call technician who also repairs electrical appliances to earn additional income for the family. His mother has no work and exerts most of her efforts in taking good care of him. Despite Gab’s debilitating disease, his family is still immensely optimistic and hopeful that he can successfully withstand all the challenges that will come along the way. Thus his parents are wholeheartedly appealing to generous individuals who are willing to extend valuable financial assistance to help Gab win the fight against cancer for the second time.

